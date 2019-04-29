Anil Ambani firms spell risk for MFs after 'below investment grade' rating

Mutual fund (MF) investors could once again be facing mark-to-market losses on their debt investments, following multi-notch downgrades of debt papers of Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL).

Reliance MF, which had exposures to the two entities, said, “Till the maturity of the instruments is in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, there will be a mark-to-market valuation impact on the above exposure, basis revised valuation provided by independent valuation agencies, with corresponding impact on NAVs of schemes ...