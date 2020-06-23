Anil Ambani planning to increase stake in Reliance Infra, Reliance Power

Anil Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, told shareholders at a virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday that promoters would increase the stake in the two

Ambani also informed shareholders that had refrained from availing a moratorium on its loans, calling the moratorium a ‘financial penalty’.

“The promoters plan to increase the shareholding in the company over time, in line with the applicable regulatory guidelines,” R Power and R Infra said in separate statements sharing highlights of the AGM.

Promoters hold a 14.59 per cent stake in Reliance Infrastructure and 19.29 per cent in as of March this year.

The other announcements made at the AGM held today for the group included plans to participate in the recently launched commercial coal mining opportunities and turning R Infra debt free in this financial year.

had first announced plans to turn R Infra debt free in 2018, after the sale of the company’s Mumbai power distribution business to Adani Transmission.

Ambani informed shareholders that would look at all ‘capital light’ opportunities, such as operations and maintenance services for power plants, mine development services for coal mines and the recently launched commercial coal mining opportunities.





Elaborating on financial decisions taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the AGM statement added, “Reliance Power has not availed a debt moratorium in any of the special purpose vehicles (SPVs), as the management considers availing of such moratorium to be a financial penalty.”

On pay-cuts undertaken, both and Reliance Power said, company officials and staff had agreed to a 50 per cent cut in compensation. The statement added that Ambani had announced to personally forego commission and remuneration for the year, payable for the post he holds at both these

On planned capital expenditure, Reliance Power looks to spend Rs 3300 crore to install flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) units in its coal based plants. The statement added, "Development of phase-1 (750 Megawatt) of gas based power project near Dhaka in Bangladesh is on track and Samalkot Power has signed an equipment supply contract in March to sell one module for development of the phase-1 project in Bangladesh. This will help Samalkot reduce outstanding debt by nearly Rs. 1600 crore.”