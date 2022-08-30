Antrix-Devas arbitration: A timeline of the 11-year-long legal battle

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC junks arbitral award directing Antrix to pay $560 million to Devas
Centre in talks to address legal hurdles in liquidating Devas Multimedia
IT rules draft to be back with revisions: Impact on social media explained
TMSEp187: Draft IT rules, ed-tech challenges, markets, fat-finger
Income tax rules: Here are the changes in rules from July 1, 2022
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an arbitration award against the Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), in which it was asked to pay $562 million in damages, along with interest, to Bengaluru-based firm Devas Multimedia.
Here’s a look at the 11-year-long legal battle between the two parties.
2005: The Deal
In 2005, Antrix and Devas signed an agreement wherein the latter would provide multimedia services using the S-band spectrum transponders on two Isro satellites built at a cost of Rs 766 crore. Multiple foreign investors had backed the project, including three Mauritian investors and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom (DT), one of the world’s leading telecommunication companies.
The deal was soon mired in controversy with allegations of corruption and irregularities, including claims that the S-band spectrum was offered at throwaway prices and Devas — which was established by former Isro officials, and a company called World Space — possessed insider knowledge about the commercialisation of S-band spectrum.
2011: The annulment
Antrix annulled the agreement amid the 2G controversy. The annulment was propagated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, in the wake of reports that the deal was a “quid pro quo” settlement between Antrix officials and Devas. In fact, the decision was made much earlier and the Department of Space had recommended the annulment on June 30, 2010. The Indian Space Commission accepted on July 2, 2010, but the decision was not communicated to Devas and was directly announced publicly in February 2011.
2012-13: Bilateral Investment Treaty claims
The government’s decision to rescind the contract prompted Devas’ foreign investors to bring separate Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) claims against India under the India-Mauritius BIT and India-Germany BIT, respectively.
BITs are designed to prevent unjustified meddling or violation of foreign investors’ rights by instituting regulatory restrictions on the host state’s power to intervene.
Against the two separate BITs, India maintained that the deal was cancelled in view of increasing demand for the S-band satellite spectrum for national security purposes.
2014-2020: The tribunals
The DT Tribunal started in May 2014, whereas the India-Mauritius BIT tribunal began in September. India relied upon Article 11(3) of the India-Mauritius BIT, which provides: “[T]he provisions of this Agreement shall not in any way limit the right of either Contracting Party to apply prohibitions or restrictions of any kind or take any other action which is directed to the protection of its essential security interests or to the protection of public health or the prevention of diseases in pets and animals or plants.” India argued that reserving the S-band satellite spectrum for the needs of defence and paramilitary was aimed at protecting its “essential security interest.”
In both cases, however, the tribunals awarded the case to the Devas investors, citing delays and indecision in reallocating the S-band spectrum as an indication that there was no immediate need or emergency for reclaiming the spectrum, and that India had breached its obligation towards the investors under the two BITs. The two tribunals ordered India to pay $160 million and $132mn, plus accrued interest, respectively to the Mauritius and German investors in 2020.
In addition to the BIT disputes, The International Chamber of Commerce oversaw the international commercial arbitration that Devas initiated against Antrix. The ICC tribunal also ruled that Antrix’s termination of the contract was illegal and ordered Antrix to pay $562.5 million to Devas as damages.
2021-22: Appeal for liquidation
In January 2021, Antrix approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking liquidation of Devas on the grounds that the company was incorporated with “fraudulent motive”.
In May, the NCLT ruled in favour of Antrix and ordered the liquidation of Devas, which then challenged the order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Bengaluru.
In September, the NCLAT upheld the NCLT’s order. The case then moved to the Supreme Court.
In January 2022, the apex court upheld the order for liquidation. It also rejected Devas’ contention that Antrix’s winding up petition was aimed at depriving it of the benefit of the earlier favourable arbitration awards.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 13:16 IST