Apollo Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic tie up for global second opinion service

In an initiative to provide international second-opinion services to patients, Group has announced a tie-up with ‘The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic’.

“At Apollo, we strive to break all barriers that come in the way of patients getting nothing but the best care. Empowering our with global peer support in ratifying the diagnosis and exploring innovative management plans is one step in that direction,” said Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Group. The Clinic is a joint venture between Cleveland Clinic and Amwell group to bring digital health solutions to a new level.

Through this programme, at Apollo will be able to collaborate with leading medical experts at Cleveland Clinic to review complex cases and devise the most appropriate treatment plan. "This association aims to bring together world-class medical and surgical opinions, so that patients at Apollo may get the best possible treatment, promptl,” said Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director at

“We’re excited to collaborate with Apollo Hospitals on this initiative, which acutely supports The Clinic’s vision of expanding access to the world’s best clinical expertise,” said Frank McGillin, chieef executive officer of The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic. “This new collaboration will help empower Indian patients to work closely with their physician at Apollo Hospitals who can tap into the expertise of Cleveland Clinic’s physicians in a way that can enhance patient outcomes and care coordination.”

Anyone looking to seek an international second opinion can consult an Apollo consultant, and express interest in the service. The patient’s medical records will then be shared with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic under appropriate consent and a conference call will be scheduled between the international medical expert and Apollo consultants, in presence of the patient. Based on the patient’s health history and case discussion with the Apollo consultant, the international doctor will share insights in the form of a written opinion with the Apollo consultant, who will further discuss and decide the best course of treatment for the patient.