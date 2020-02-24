Apollo Hospitals may acquire IHH Healthcare stake in Kolkata venture

Apollo Hospitals’ management has said that the company is interested in buying out stake from its Malaysia-based partner IHH Healthcare Berhad in its hospital in Kolkata — Apollo Gleneagles. The company is looking for bolt-on acquisitions to gain market share and strengthening operations in Bengaluru and Mumbai, apart from inducting more beds into the existing capacity and building new hospitals.

Apollo Gleneagles, Kolkata, is a 50:50 joint venture between Apollo Hospitals and the Parkway Group, which is a part of IHH. Buying out stake from the JV partner also comes at a ...