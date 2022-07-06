Apollo Hospitals, Singapore firm enhance AI-based tech for cardiac diseases

-
Apollo Hospitals announced a tie-up on Wednesday with Singapore-based ConnectedLife, leaders in the application of motor-state diagnostics, to integrate Apollo’s artificial intelligence-based web tool AICVD with ConnectedLife’s digital solutions for wellness, condition management and other health-focused applications.
The AICVD tool can predict the risk of cardiovascular disease. This will empower healthcare providers with the tools to predict the risk of cardiac disease in their patients and initiate intervention early enough to make a real difference.
The clinical integration was demonstrated during an online event to announce the collaboration. The cardiac risk scoring tool is useful for its speed in processing data and accuracy in predicting the probability of a patient developing coronary disease. Using the tool, physicians are enabled to deliver proactive, pre-emptive and preventive care for at-risk individuals, improving lives, while mitigating future risks to life and lessen the pressure on healthcare systems.
“The collaboration with ConnectedLife brings together our experience and expertise in developing predictive AI tools with ConnectedLife’s healthcare solutions to give healthcare providers a comprehensive tool to predict risk and deliver best-in-class clinical results,” said Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.
“We believe that technology can truly make a positive impact by equipping doctors with the right tools to fight against non-communicable diseases. The collaboration with ConnectedLife amalgamates AI/ML with user-friendly and reliable risk prediction tools that provide insights for early action,” said Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.
