Apple Inc's India revenue doubles to around $3.3 billion: Analysts

Apple Inc has hit Indian revenues of around $3.3 billion, based on estimates for the period between 1 October 2020 and 25 September 2021, say analysts. The assessment is based on an earnings call on Apple’s financial results for its FY 21 fourth quarter announced last week.

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook said that the company had doubled its business in India and Vietnam in FY 21, although he did not divulge any further details. However, analysts say that despite Apple’s heady growth in India, the share of the country in its overall revenues is still below 1 per cent, which ...