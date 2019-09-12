Apple's 'Jio act' may disrupt domestic OTT market with low monthly tariffs

The launch of the over-the-top (OTT) service by Apple Inc will pit it against American rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, apart from other key players such as Hotstar, JioTV, AltBalaji and Voot. Most existing players have been investing heavily in India's nearly Rs 4,500-crore OTT market, which, according to audit firm PwC, could touch nearly Rs 12,000 crore in five years.

The move comes days after Reliance Industries' telecom arm, Reliance Jio, announced the commercial launch of its fibre-to-the-home service, JioFiber, across 1,600 cities and towns. Jio, whose plans range ...