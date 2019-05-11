Apple's wait bears fruit with sub-continent's biggest store in Mumbai

Two of Apple’s three re-seller locations in Worli (Mumbai) may have shut shop recently, but iPhone owners and future buyers need not fret. The firm is set to unveil a 4,500 square foot location at the premium Palladium Mall in the next couple of months — it’s biggest store in the subcontinent, say those familiar with the developments.

The store falls under the large format Apple Premium Reseller (APR) category. While Apple has been planning the launch of self-owned mega stores in the past, those have been slow to take off because of ambiguity surrounding regulations ...