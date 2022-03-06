Apple starts taking donations for Unicef effort for Ukraine conflict

-
Apple is prompting users to donate to Unicef, with banners and notices on its website and in some apps urging customers to aid Ukraine.
The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia has caught the attention of most of the world, with the unfolding crisis moving some to try and donate to worthy causes. To make it easier, Apple is encouraging users to do so via their Macs and iPhones, reports AppleInsider.
From Friday, Apple has started to promote direct donations to Unicef across its platforms. On the Apple website, a banner asks customers to "Donate to support families affected by the crisis in Ukraine".
A similar banner is visible in Apple News, stating Apple "has partnered with Unicef" and to donate. Other prompts are also visible in the App Store, the Browse section of Apple Music, and the Apple TV app.
Tapping the banner while on an iPhone or iPad will open up the iTunes Store, while clicking on a Mac will launch Apple Music. The app then displays a prompt to donate, with several suggested amounts in the user's local currency.
The message instructs users to select an amount, then to select Donate to confirm the transaction. Apple states that 100 per cent of the user's contribution will go to Unicef.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
