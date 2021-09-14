Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Garmin launches Forerunner 55 with 14-day battery life for Rs 20,990
Luxury watches: If you have the inclination, they have the status quotient
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
-
Apple Inc is hosting a virtual event on September 14 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil the iPhones 13 series. Formally called ‘California Streaming’ by Apple, the online event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. The Apple event livestream will begin at 10:30 pm (IST) on September 14 through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can tune in here at 10:30 pm to watch the event’s livestream on the video embedded below. Here is a final round-up of things to expect from the Apple event:
iPhone 13 series
The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring as many models as Apple launched in the iPhone 12 series last year -- two regular iPhone 13 and two in Pro line. The iPhone 13 series is expected to be similar to the iPhone 12 series in terms of design, except the infamous notch is set to get some trim this time around. Aside to this minor yet significant change, everything else on the design side is expected to be similar to the iPhone 12 series.ALSO READ: Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push
Likewise, imaging is expected to get incremental upgrade – mostly on the software side. The Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to get same number of cameras, but with better optics and sensors.
On the software side, it is likely that Apple will bring its Portrait mode feature to videos. Powering the next-generation iPhones would be a new chip – Apple A15.
One significant addition to the iPhone 13 series would be the satellite connectivity for improved support in emergency services. How it will function and what exactly is it used for will be known at the event.
Apple Watch Series 7
The Watch Series is now long due for a design refresh, and the Watch Series 7 might do the needful. It is expected to feature flat screen and edges, similar to iPhone 12 series. The new design is likely to allow Apple to fit a bigger screen compared to predecessors, but how big the size would grow will be known after the unveiling. Like the iPhone 13 series, the Watch Series 7 will get a new chip – Apple S7. Apple continues to add health-centric features to its smart watch series, and the Watch Series 7 is expected to bring a ton load of new health and fitness features.ALSO READ: iPhone 13 launch: Can Apple capture a larger market share in India?
The third generation AirPods, likely to be called the AirPods 3, may come with an AirPods Pro-like design. The pair of wireless earbuds are expected to get wireless charging case as standard. Besides, its case is tipped to have a 20 per cent more battery capacity compared to the predecessor.
Apple California Streaming Event: Watch iPhone 13 launch livestream
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU