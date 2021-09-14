Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch

is hosting a virtual event on September 14 where the American technology giant is expected to unveil the iPhones 13 series. Formally called ‘California Streaming’ by Apple, the online event will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. The Apple event livestream will begin at 10:30 pm (IST) on September 14 through the dedicated Apple Events mini site. The event will also livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel. You can tune in here at 10:30 pm to watch the event’s livestream on the video embedded below. Here is a final round-up of things to expect from the Apple event:

iPhone 13 series

The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring as many models as Apple launched in the iPhone 12 series last year -- two regular iPhone 13 and two in Pro line. The iPhone 13 series is expected to be similar to the iPhone 12 series in terms of design, except the infamous notch is set to get some trim this time around. Aside to this minor yet significant change, everything else on the design side is expected to be similar to the iPhone 12 series.

Likewise, imaging is expected to get incremental upgrade – mostly on the software side. The 13 series is expected to get same number of cameras, but with better optics and sensors.

On the software side, it is likely that Apple will bring its Portrait mode feature to videos. Powering the next-generation iPhones would be a new chip – Apple A15.

One significant addition to the iPhone 13 series would be the satellite connectivity for improved support in emergency services. How it will function and what exactly is it used for will be known at the event.

Series 7

The Watch Series is now long due for a design refresh, and the Watch Series 7 might do the needful. It is expected to feature flat screen and edges, similar to iPhone 12 series. The new design is likely to allow Apple to fit a bigger screen compared to predecessors, but how big the size would grow will be known after the unveiling. Like the iPhone 13 series, the Watch Series 7 will get a new chip – Apple S7. Apple continues to add health-centric features to its smart watch series, and the Watch Series 7 is expected to bring a ton load of new health and fitness features.

3

The third generation AirPods, likely to be called the AirPods 3, may come with an AirPods Pro-like design. The pair of wireless earbuds are expected to get wireless charging case as standard. Besides, its case is tipped to have a 20 per cent more battery capacity compared to the predecessor.

