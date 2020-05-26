Arvind Singhal: The man who feels the pulse of internet businesses

As class-room based education heads towards virtual platforms owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, edtech firms are upping the ante to cash in the emerging opportunities. While many start-ups in this space are enhancing their technological capabilities, others are seen hiring fresh talent apart from strengthening the leadership team to drive future growth.

Live online tutoring platform Vedantu seems to have followed the second approach when the Bengaluru-headquartered company late last week announced the appointment of Arvind Singhal as its Chief Operating Officer. Also, in Singhal's ...