As Chinese brands suffer, Samsung powers up smartphone biz in India

Samsung climbed back to second position in India’s smartphone market during the June 2020 quarter — six months after losing the spot — clocking a market share of 26 per cent. Streamlining its delivery network and shifting focus back to the mass segment — at a time when competitors were struggling to restore normalcy in operations due to the pandemic — aided the firm's revival.

Once the market leader, Samsung has lagged China’s Xiaomi since late 2017. After holding on to second spot for two years, it lost further ground — to another Chinese ...