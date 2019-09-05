As OTT players gain popularity, advertisers want a spot in their screen

In a country that boasts of the cheapest mobile data in the world, over-the-top or video-streaming platforms are no longer niche or premium, but are instead turning into a magnet for the masses according to a report by KPMG.

Released on Thursday, the report (Unravelling the digital video consumer) notes that the OTT platforms are attracting viewers across age, income and locational sub sets. “While the customer sets are fairly heterogeneous, there is a trend of homogeneity that was observed in terms of consumption frequency and duration across consumer categories,” the ...