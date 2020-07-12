JUST IN
Ashish Khanna on how Tata Power Renewables is reorienting functions

The force majeure conditions have been accepted by the government, so we will be able to complete the projects. But it has affected our ramp-up plans and working capital, Khanna said

Shreya Jai 

The Centre has decided to stop import of electrical equipment, including solar gear, especially from China. The move aims to benefit domestic manufactures. Tata Power, with its solar manufacturing, project development and operations & maintenance arm, is looking to position itself as an indigenous end-to-end renewable solutions company.

Ashish Khanna, president, Tata Power Renewables, talks to Shreya Jai about how the company is reorienting its functions. Excerpts: The Centre is restricting imports from China and will levy duty on solar imports. What do you think of these steps? The ...

First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 23:20 IST

