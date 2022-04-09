Ashneer Grover writes to Bharatpe, demands action against CEO

-
Former Bharatpe chief Ashneer Grover has written to the company's board seeking action against CEO Suhail Sameer following his offensive remarks on social media and sought resignation of chairman Rajnish Kumar.
In response to a comment by Ashneer's sister Aashima on a social media post by former Bharatpe employee Karan Sarki, Sameer said: “Sister, your brother has stolen all the money. Very little left to pay salaries”.
Sarki in the post had raised the issue of sacking of old staff and non-payment of salaries.
Grover in the letter dated April 8, a copy of which is reviewed by PTI, said Sameer's language in response to the aforesaid social media post is not only defamatory but “also blatantly a public lie and admission of the company being bankrupt by no less than its own CEO and member of the board”.
“Going by precedents and self-proclaimed high standards of this board, the CEO should be immediately served a show cause notice for his despicable public behaviour and immediately put on leave of absence to manage the damage on the brand of the company. Sameer had apologised for his remarks after it earned criticism from several people in social media.
“Moreover, the chairman should immediately resign. The current incident clearly brings out the fact that Rajnish Kumar condoning the life threat to me by Bhavik Koladiya from his own house and all the planned media leaks leading to my resignation in self-respect, have emboldened the current management to act as hooligans,” Grover said.
