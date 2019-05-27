Ashok Leyland is eyeing top 10 slot in CV space in 9 years: Dheeraj Hinduja

Ashok Leyland is among the top 10 makers of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), and in the top five among bus makers. Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of the company, shares with T E Narasimhan what’s next on their agenda.

Edited excerpts: What’s your new vision? In what time frame will you achieve this? We want to be in the top 10 in all commercial vehicles. The previous vision was centric towards M&HCVs; the new one captures the whole organisation – light CVs, the defence sector, parts, etc. The new task is more challenging as it encompasses all the light ...