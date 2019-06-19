Ashok Leyland plans on revving up global business; LCVs to drive expansion

Nine years ago Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) set itself a target — to become a top 10 medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) company and among the top five bus manufacturers in the world. Early this year, it realised that dream.

Now it has set itself a new target — to be among the top 10 commercial vehicle company in the world (now it is at No. 24) by 2028. In other words, its new vision encompasses light commercial vehicles, small commercial vehicles, intermediate commercial vehicles (ICV), M&HCV, spare-parts and defence. ALL, India’s second largest CV player, says ...