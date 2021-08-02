Ashok Leyland sales jump 81% YoY in July, truck sales 142% in April

posted an 81 per cent jump in total sales (domestic and exports) to 8,650 units in July 2021 up from 4,776 units sold in July last year, said flagship company of the Hinduja Group has said.

Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales were up 132 per cent at 3,473 units, compared to 1,500 units sold during July 2020. Total domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales jumped 67 per cent during the month under review by selling 4,656 units as against 2,783 units during the same month last year.

is among one of the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally. Domestic sales of trucks (M&HCV) were seen up by 142 per cent to 3,347 units during April 2021 compared to 1,385 units in April 2020. Domestic bus sales saw an increase of 10 per cent in July with 126 units up from 115 units during the same period last year.