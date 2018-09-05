Ashwani Bhatia appointed MD & CEO of SBI MF; to take over from Anuradha Rao

-
SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ashwani Bhatia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Bhatia will take over from Anuradha Rao, who will move back to the State Bank of India as Deputy Managing Director.
Before his move to SBI MF, Bhatia was in charge of revamping the entire credit structure and processes at SBI. He has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets, as President & Chief Operating Officer and Whole Time Director.
"It is indeed a privilege to be a part of SBI Mutual Fund. It is a huge responsibility to oversee its future growth and work continuously towards offering best-in-class products and services to investors through a process driven approach which is high on transparency, convenience and value creation," Bhatia said.
