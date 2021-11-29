Asian Paints to invest Rs 960 cr to expand Gujarat unit's capacity

-
ALSO READ
Asian Paints expects demand uncertainty in home improvement categories
Margin concerns may limit upsides in Asian Paints stock
Govt okays Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar plant to produce Covaxin: Minister
Paint stocks up on price hike reports; Asian, Berger Paints gain up to 6%
JSW Paints eyes 10% mkt share, spot among top-three paint players by 2025
-
Asian Paints Ltd on Monday said it will invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.
The expansion is to be completed in the next 2-3 years at a total investment of Rs 960 crore approximately on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices, it added.
"This expansion will be carried out on the existing land owned by the company," the filing said.
Shares of the company were trading higher by 0.19 per cent at Rs 3,150 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU