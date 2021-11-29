Asian Paints to invest Rs 960 cr to expand Gujarat unit's capacity

Ltd on Monday said it will invest Rs 960 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its facility situated at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 1.3 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL and resins and emulsions from 32,000 MT to 85,000 MT, said in a regulatory filing.

The expansion is to be completed in the next 2-3 years at a total investment of Rs 960 crore approximately on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices, it added.

"This expansion will be carried out on the existing land owned by the company," the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading higher by 0.19 per cent at Rs 3,150 on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)