End of work-from-home? People take baby steps back to office

An employee with a media investment firm in Cyber City, Gurugram, returned to his workplace last month. It was his first visit since March 2020, when Covid-19 necessitated work from home.

His company had gone ahead with plans to set up a new office, which materialised in the middle of the pandemic. For him and a handful of his colleagues, returning to office in an unfamiliar and bigger building has meant parking themselves in separate corners of an entire floor all day. If a quick round of table tennis or carrom was the norm earlier to take a break from work, they now have enough space to ...