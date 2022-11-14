JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: Disinvestment target likely to stay elevated for FY24
Budget 2023-24: Disinvestment target likely to stay elevated for FY24

The sources said that the government expects over Rs 60,000 crore from the IDBI stake sale.

Disinvestment | IDBI Bank | Hindustan Zinc

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Of the Rs 65,000 crore disinvestment target for the current fiscal year, the government has so far raised Rs 24,544 crore

The central government is expecting not to miss its disinvestment target for this fiscal year by much, if at all, as it looks to bring in Rs 35,000 crore from the sale of its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL). It also may keep the disinvestment Budget Estimate (BE) for 2023-24 elevated as some large asset-sale proceeds, which are in the pipeline, are expected next fiscal year, according to government officials.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 23:31 IST

