AstraZeneca Pharma India gets nod to import, market Selumetinib capsules

-
ALSO READ
BS READS: India, Pakistan and the story of lost trading potential
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Covid: Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir capsules phase 3 trials
Global food import costs to surge 12% to record this year - FAO
DCGI waiver may bring foreign vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna a step closer
-
Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Sunday said it has received import and market permission from the Indian drug regulator for Selumetinib capsules.
The company has received the import and market permission in Form CT-20 from the Drugs Controller General of India for Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing.
The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses, it added.
Selumetinib 10 mg & 25 mg capsules are indicated for treatment of pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 and who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU