Ather Energy signs MoU to set up 1K EV charging stations in Karnataka

A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy and Electric Supply Companies (ESCOMs) of Karnataka in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday for setting up 1,000 fast charging stations across the state.
The ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies would coordinate with them to share their available spaces for the charging stations, a release by CMO said.
Ather Energy will provide free charging services for the electric two-wheeler vehicles, it said.
The MoU was signed by Managing Director, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy Tarun Mehta and BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) Managing Director Rajendra Cholan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
