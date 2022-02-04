Ather Energy signs MoU to set up 1K EV charging stations in Karnataka

A Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between electric two-wheeler maker and Electric Supply (ESCOMs) of Karnataka in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday for setting up 1,000 fast charging stations across the state.

The ESCOMs would be the nodal agency to provide all technical support and government agencies would coordinate with them to share their available spaces for the charging stations, a release by CMO said.

will provide free charging services for the electric two-wheeler vehicles, it said.

The MoU was signed by Managing Director, CEO and co-founder of Tarun Mehta and BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) Managing Director Rajendra Cholan.

