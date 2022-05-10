ATM player CMS Info Systems' Q4 net rises 14% to Rs 64 cr in March quarter

CMS Info Systems, the country’s largest cash management and ATM services player, has posted 14 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in net profit at Rs 64 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22) on improvement in operating margins.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 56.1 crore in Q4FY21.

For FY22, the net profit rose by 33 per cent to Rs 224 crore from Rs 168.5 crore in FY21, according to a filing with BSE. Its stock was trading up 0.12 per cent at Rs 251.85 per share on BSE.

The company's revenues from operations in Q4FY22 rose by 8 per cent to Rs 444.1 crore from Rs 410.3 crore in the fourth quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY21), while its operating margins improved by 280 basis points to 26.4 per cent for Q4.

The revenues rose by 22 per cent to Rs 1,589.7 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,306 crore in FY21.

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice phairman and CEO said that the company was focused on executing the order book to meet the FY25 goal of doubling revenue to Rs 2,500-2,700 crore by FY25 over FY21.

Referring to segmental performance, the company said revenues from cash management services rose by 23 per cent yoy to Rs 298.8 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 243.4 crore in Q4FY21. The Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in this segment were up 39 per cent at Rs 75.6 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 54.49 crore.

In managed services, revenues were down by 6 per cent to Rs 152.3 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 162 crore in Q4FY21. The EBIT for managed services expanded by 7 per cent to Rs 26.3 crore for Q4FY22 from Rs 24.5 crore in Q4FY21.