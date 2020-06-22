Aurobindo Pharma plans to launch 50-60 products in US in FY21

is expected to launch 50 to 60 new products during the current year, N Govindarajan, managing director of the city-based drug maker has said.

"We are expecting to launch around 50 to 60 products this year including injectables...Out of the 50 to 60 products that we are talking about, 25 products have already been approved," he said during the latest earnings call earlier this month.

Aurobindo Pharma's US business posted a growth of 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,484 crore in FY20.

On a constant currency basis, it increased by 26 per cent year-on-year to around $1.62 billion led by improvement in volumes and new product launches.





The company has received final approval for six ANDAs (abbreviated new drug application) and launched four products in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

For the full year, it has received approval for 22 ANDAs and launched 34 products across oral, injectable and OTC segments, Govindarajan said. Replying to a query, he said the drugmaker is planning to spend $150 to $200 million on capex in the current year.

Aurobindo spent Rs 958 crore towards research and development in FY 20 which was 4.1 per cent of its total revenues.

Govindarajan said the R&D spend would be 5.5 per cent of the revenues for the current year.