Auto crisis: Business condition is becoming 'critical', says Toyota

With the automobile industry yet to look up from its downturn, (TKM) has said its own business condition is becoming "critical".

It has announced no production for four days at its factory in Karnataka, due to market conditions. There will be no production at plants I and II on October 3, 4, 5 and 9.



"The future of TKM is very challenging," said the company in a general communication to all workers, requesting all to understand the “criticality” of the situation.