JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

We'll recover at least 50% of group's debt by March 2020, says IL&FS
Business Standard

Auto crisis: Business condition is becoming 'critical', says Toyota

It has announced no production for four days at its factory in Karnataka, due to market conditions. There will be no production at plants I and II on October 3, 4, 5 and 9

BS reporter 

toyota, automobile
Representative Image

With the automobile industry yet to look up from its downturn, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has said its own business condition is becoming "critical".

It has announced no production for four days at its factory in Karnataka, due to market conditions. There will be no production at plants I and II on October 3, 4, 5 and 9.

"The future of TKM is very challenging," said the company in a general communication to all workers, requesting all to understand the “criticality” of the situation.
First Published: Tue, October 01 2019. 22:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU