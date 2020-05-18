JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Logging in with facemasks: Offices look different as staff returns to work

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut for May, trip requests drop 80%
Business Standard

Auto dealers are coming together to walk online trail to stay in the game

As carmakers and customers engage directly via digital channels of commerce, the country's 15,000-odd dealerships explore ways to stay in the game

Topics
Coronavirus | Car makers | Lockdown

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Over the past two months, Covid-19 has nearly flattened the vast network of auto dealerships in the country that was already struggling under the weight of a long-drawn slowdown.

To find their way back into reckoning, the dealers are coming together to walk the online trail with auto makers, and use their last-mile access to customers, to be a part of the ongoing overhaul. Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of the Federation of Automotive Dealer Association (FADA) says that the current situation has changed the mindset of customers and manufacturers towards digital and as a consequence, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, May 18 2020. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU