Auto dealers are coming together to walk online trail to stay in the game

Over the past two months, Covid-19 has nearly flattened the vast network of auto dealerships in the country that was already struggling under the weight of a long-drawn slowdown.

To find their way back into reckoning, the dealers are coming together to walk the online trail with auto makers, and use their last-mile access to customers, to be a part of the ongoing overhaul. Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of the Federation of Automotive Dealer Association (FADA) says that the current situation has changed the mindset of customers and manufacturers towards digital and as a consequence, ...