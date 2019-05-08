Auto dealers see no quick recovery in slowdown, pin hope on stable govt

The retail sales of vehicles across segments declined significantly by 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,638,470 units in April, as political uncertainty before the general election results and continued lack of financing options due to the liquidity crunch in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) kept potential customers away from showrooms, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

Showroom sales of passenger vehicles--a bellwether of urban demand--declined 2 per cent to 242,457 units, when compared to 247,278 units sold in the ...