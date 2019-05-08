Q4 show hit by dull auto sales, no near-term relief seen for Kansai Nerolac

Dull demand faced by the automotive sector hampered the industrial paint major, Kansai Nerolac in its March 2019 quarter (Q4). The company earns 45 per cent of its revenues from the industrial segment, which saw a 5 per cent drop in volumes.

As a result, net revenues rose just four per cent -- the lowest since September 2015. Moreover, with automobiles demand remaining muted -- volumes down 7-19 per cent across categories in April 2019 -- the management too projected a very subdued outlook, particularly for its industrial segment, for at least the next two quarters. Weak guidance ...