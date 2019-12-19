Auto Expo 2020: Digital tilts the wheel as marquee brands plan to skip

With a little over a month to go for what used to be one of the biggest theatrical productions for the auto industry, the Auto Expo 2020, it now seems likely that marquee brands such as Hero, TVS, Honda, Bajaj, Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Daimler, PSA Citroen will sit this one out. Just as many did in 2018.

However, China’s SAIC-owned Morris Garage (MG), its SUV manufacturers Great Wall Motors and Changan Automobiles and some electric two-wheeler makers have all signed on for the show. A spokesperson for M G Motors said they were planning a big bang ...