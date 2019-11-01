Auto slowdown: Ashok Leyland M&HCV domestic sales drop by 50% in October

has reported a 50 per cent drop in domestic M&HCV sales during the month of October 2019 to 4,565 units as against 9,062 units, a year ago.

The biggest drop was in trucks, whose sales declined by 59 per cent to 3,335 units in October from 8,124 units in the same month a year ago. Bus sales in October, on the other hand, were up 31 per cent to 1,230 units, from 938 units the previous year.

Light sales dropped by 15 per cent to 4,509 units from 5,279 units a year ago.

On a cumulative basis total M&HCV sales between April and October 2019 were down 38 per cent to 44,534 units from 71,536 units in the corresponding period a year ago.

M&HCV dropped by 43 per cent to 35,563 units from 62,456 units, while M&HCV bus sales declined by one per cent to 8,971 units from 9,080 units.