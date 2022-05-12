AWS, Apeejay Education start programme for National Education Policy

-
Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, and Apeejay Education, an Indian institution, have launched the National Education Policy Accelerator Program (NEPAP).
NEPAP will enable academic institutions in India to align with the technology requirements documented in the Government’s National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). This is the first program in India to support the technology transformation of education institutions as per the NEP 2020.
NEP 2020 aims to strengthen India’s education sector that directly contributes to the country’s growth and development. The accelerator program will address two key tenets of the NEP 2020: use of technology in teaching, and the creation of public digital infrastructure in the education sector.
“By bringing together academic institutions and Indian EdTechs, the accelerator program will help in the experimentation and development of cloud-based solutions scaled for India’s education sector, and aligned to the NEP 2020 vision,” said Sunil PP, lead—education, space, and nonprofits, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.
The accelerator program will guide academic institutions on multiple aspects of the NEP 2020. It will support academic institutions by conducting digital innovation workshops to focus on identifying and prioritizing unique challenges of the academic institutions, and co-building solutions or proof-of-concepts (POCs) using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
AWS will drive these workshops based on the Amazon Working Backwards innovation methodology. It uses design thinking to identify and define a customer-focused problem or opportunity and develop prototypes. Through the accelerator program, AWS and Apeejay Education aim to support academic institutions with AWS credits and capacity building workshops, to build and implement the POCs. Apeejay Education will bring expertise on the use cases of digital solutions in the education sector, and support with testing the solutions to extend the reach to other institutions across India.
