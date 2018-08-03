Axle load norms: Tata Motors rethinking strategy on heavy-duty truck biz

Tata Motors is recalibrating its strategy for its medium and commercial vehicle business in the wake of the regulation on axle load.

Besides re-engineering the current new BS-VI compliant models, the maker of the Prima and Ultra range of trucks is also reconfiguring the prototypes it has been running for the BS-VI models, Girish Wagh, president-commercial vehicles told Business Standard. The regulation, which was notified on July 17, requires the load carrying capacities of heavy vehicles, including trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 16 tonnes to 49 tonnes to be increased by ...