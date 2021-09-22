B2B SaaS-focused VC firm Pentathlon announces final close of first fund

Pentathlon Ventures, an early-stage B2B SaaS-focused VC firm, announced the final close of its first fund, which has secured investments totalling Rs 76 crore. Pentathlon plans to invest in over 20 B2B SaaS startups in a year and make investments of between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 3 crore on an average.

The firm’s investment strategy is based on a fundamental, value-oriented approach. It invests in that have a proven product market fit, possess strong intellectual property, and display the potential for market disruption.

“We appreciate the confidence and trust our investors have shown in our team and strategy. Not to mention the unwavering support of the brilliant entrepreneurs who continue to partner with us,” said Gireendra Kasmalkar, managing partner, Pentathlon Ventures.

All the managing partners at Pentathlon are ‘founders turned funders’ and play an active role in all material aspects of the early-stage business building process.

“We are proud to say in our portfolio showed great resilience during the recent pandemic downturn,” said Saurabh Lahoti, managing partner, Pentathlon Ventures. “Their solid performances coupled with the consistency of our investment strategy are what I think ultimately struck a chord with a world-class pool of investors,” he added.

Started by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, this Pune-based fund will continue to focus on early-stage B2B SaaS start-ups. Industry veterans Gireendra Kasmalkar (Ideas to Impacts), Sandeep Chawda (formerly MD at Globant India), Madhukar Bhatia (co-founder Sapience Analytics), Saurabh Lahoti (has run 3 early-stage funds in past), Hemant Joshi (Cofounder Sapience Analytics), and Shashank Deshpande (co-founder Clarice Technologies) are partners in Pentathlon Ventures.

Supporting the partners in this regard are the board of advisors, including industry stalwarts such as Shirish Deodhar (Serial entrepreneur), Martin Umaran (Globant), Mohan Kumar (Avataar Ventures), Pravin Bhalerao (Pranitya Wealth), and Abhishant Pant (The Fintech meetup).