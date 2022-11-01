JUST IN
Reliance & Tata entry in beverages segment positive: Coca-Cola India prez
DCX Systems IPO receives 8.8 times subscription on second day of offer
EPFO aims to invest more in equity for younger members, expand horizon
Tech Mahindra working on a policy to allow moonlighting: C P Gurnani
Bharti Airtel to focus on rural markets to narrow gap with Reliance Jio
After ONGC, BPCL gets interim head in absence of regular appointment
ABB India inaugurates its first smart instrumentation factory in Bengaluru
Uber says autorickshaw service 'under cloud' in Bengaluru, blames price cap
Agritech startup Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as chief business officer
Wheels India reports net profit at Rs 15.14 cr for July-September quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reliance & Tata entry in beverages segment positive: Coca-Cola India prez
Business Standard

Bain Capital sells 16.7 million shares in Axis Bank for Rs 1,497 crore

Bain Capital sold nearly 16.7 million shares, equalling a 0.5 per cent stake in private sector lender Axis Bank

Topics
Bain capital | Axis Bank

Samie Modak 

Axis Bank

Private equity major Bain Capital on Tuesday sold nearly 16.7 million shares, equalling a 0.5 per cent stake in private sector lender Axis Bank.

The shares were sold at Rs 891.38 apiece for a total of Rs 1,487 crore by BC Asia Investments, according to the data provided by stock exchanges. Shares of Axis Bank last closed at Rs 871.75, down 3.8 per cent.

At the end of September 2022 quarter, BC Asia Investments held a 3.11 per cent stake in Axis Bank.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bain capital

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 22:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.