Bajaj Auto volumes back on track after 10% gain over four trading sessions

The Bajaj Auto stock has gained 10 per cent over four trading sessions, given the performance in the first three months (April-June of the financial year. With strong volumes in the quarter, operating profit is expected to improve by 64 per cent over the year-before period.

This, a premiumisation trend, a high share of three-wheelers and export should rub off well on both revenue and margin. The immediate trigger for the stock has been the 65 per cent year-on-year growth in volume to over four million units in June, higher than the expectation. The outperformance was largely due to ...