JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Coronavirus: Air India, IndiGo join global peers to suspend China flights
Business Standard

Bajaj Fin reports 33% growth in Q3 profit, stock may remain range-bound

Growth was driven by net interest income (NII), which increased 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,537 crore in Q3FY20

Subrata Panda & Hamsini Karthik  |  Mumbai 

Bajaj Finance reported 33 per cent growth in its profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 2,170 crore in the December quarter of FY20, compared to Rs 1,636 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY19). Growth was driven by net interest income (NII), which increased 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,537 crore in Q3FY20; total income expanded 41 per cent YoY to Rs 7,026 crore.

The shadow lender’s ability to rationalise cost also helped improve the quality of growth. For instance, in Q3, the operating expenses to NII ratio rose to 33.9 per cent, from 34.9 per cent in the year-ago ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 00:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU