Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 85% to Rs 2,125 cr

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported 85% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,125 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It was Rs 1,146 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income (NII) for Q3FY22 increased by 40% to Rs 6,000 crore as against Rs 4,296 crore in Q3FY21.
Gross NPA and Net NPA as of December 31, 2021 stood at 1.73% and 0.78% respectively, as against 2.45% and 1.10% as of September 31, 2021.
Assets under management (AUM) grew by 26% to Rs 1.81 trillion as of December 31, 2021 from Rs 1.43 trillion as of December 31, 2020.
On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.3% lower at Rs 7,747.
