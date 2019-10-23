By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Bajaj Finance to seek RBI's nod to raise ECB limit to $1.4 billion
Now, the company has sought shareholders' approval for raising the limit which they expect to get in five-seven days
Subrata Panda Last Updated at October 23, 2019 02:13 IST
Bajaj Finance is set to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase its limit of borrowing through external commercial borrowing (ECB). It has already got the board's approval to increase the limit for borrowing through ECB to $1.4 billion. Now, the company has sought shareholders' approval for raising the limit which they expect to get in five-seven days. "The board of directors in its meeting held today increased the limit for borrowing funds through ECBs, by way of loans or issuance of secured/unsecured bonds, notes, debentures, etc. up to an aggregate amount of $1.4 billion, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the rules and regulation framed by the RBI," the company said in an exchange filing.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 02:13 IST
