Bajaj Finserv shares jump 10% after June earnings; mcap climbs Rs 21,681 cr

Shares of on Thursday zoomed over 10 per cent after the company reported a 57 per cent jump in net profit in the June quarter.

The stock rallied 10.14 per cent to Rs 14,652.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 11.08 per cent to Rs 14,777.85.

On the NSE, it advanced 10.09 per cent to Rs 14,650 apiece.

The company's market valuation also jumped Rs 21,681.19 crore to Rs 2,33,383.19 crore on the BSE.

On Thursday, reported a 57 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 1,309 crore in the first quarter ended June, on healthy earnings by its subsidiary .

In the year-ago period, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 833 crore.

Company's consolidated total income during April-June period of 2022-23 was up 14 per cent to Rs 15,888 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

