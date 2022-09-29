JUST IN
Is Oracle Corporation in trouble in India?
Bandhan Bank stock weighed down by weak sentiment; worst may be priced in

The guidance is for overall 20 per cent growth in 2022-23

Bandhan Bank | Markets | Companies

Bandhan Bank hopes to recover Rs 2,500 crore from the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units with the first tranche by October 2022.

Bandhan Bank suffered downgrades following a disappointing Q1FY23. Floods in Assam affected the bank which has a lot of exposure. The gross NPA trend was poor and so was the SMA-2 trend of accounts (where loan payments are overdue by between 61-90 days). The credit cost guidance has risen. Declassification of certain priority sector loans (PSL) has also adversely affected the bank. But there has been growth, for example in the mortgage segment, and increasing investment is likely.

Read our full coverage on Bandhan Bank

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 09:16 IST

