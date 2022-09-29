Bandhan Bank stock weighed down by weak sentiment; worst may be priced in

Bandhan Bank suffered downgrades following a disappointing Q1FY23. Floods in Assam affected the bank which has a lot of exposure. The gross NPA trend was poor and so was the SMA-2 trend of accounts (where loan payments are overdue by between 61-90 days). The credit cost guidance has risen. Declassification of certain priority sector loans (PSL) has also adversely affected the bank. But there has been growth, for example in the mortgage segment, and increasing investment is likely.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 09:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU