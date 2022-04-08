Bandhan endeavours to be a holistic financial services group: Karni S Arha

KARNI S ARHA, managing director, Bandhan Financial Holdings, talks about the reason behind the acquisition of IDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) — the largest deal in the segment so far — in conversation with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts: What is the reason behind the acquisition of IDFC AMC? Within financial services, asset management is one segment which is growing at a healthy pace.

Even if you look at the trend of the past decade, it has a normal run rate between 15 per cent and 17 per cent. It is likely to continue in the same range for the next 10 years. India ...