Banks may miss deadline of Sept 25 to approve DHFL resolution plan

As finer details of the resolution plan presented by the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) are being deliberated on by the consortium of banks, lenders might take more time to approve it, said sources. “There are various aspects to the resolution plan, starting from the price at which debt can be converted to equity, to what should be the additional loan facility that banks can extend to DHFL and the period of moratorium.

These are currently being discussed,” said a person aware of the development. “It is possible that the September 25 deadline ...