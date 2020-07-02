Banned Chinese apps consider shifting servers to India to allay concerns

Some of the Chinese apps banned by the Indian government citing them to be a security threat are weighing the option of shifting their data servers to India to allay concerns. The Indian authorities feared that these apps were transferring consumer data to locations outside the country, especially China, in an unauthorised and surreptitious manner.

With servers in India, the data of local consumers would be stored in the country. The proposal is important because all the 59 app companies have been given an opportunity to present their point of view of the order in the next few ...