Baring Private Equity India pays Rs 16.57 lakh to settle case with Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Intangles Lab raises $10 million in funds from Baring Private Equity
Baring Private Equity Asia sells 10% stake in Coforge through a block deal
Kalyani Group promoter pays Rs 3 lakh to settle case with Sebi
Intangles raises $10 mn in series A funding from Baring PE Partners
Two entities settle front running case with Sebi; pays Rs 67.62 lakh
-
Baring Private Equity India Investment Manager LLP has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged flouting of AIF rules.
This came after Baring Private Equity (noticee) proposed to settle the proceedings through a settlement order "without admitting or denying the findings".
In the settlement order passed on Monday, Sebi said, "The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against Baring Private Equity India Investment Manager LLP vide SCN dated on May 12, 2022 is disposed of".
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had initiated the adjudication proceedings for the alleged violation of AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) norms.
Thereafter, the regulator issued a show cause notice (SCN) to the noticee on May 12, 2022, for violating AIF rules.
Pending adjudication proceedings, the noticee filed a settlement application with Sebi to settle the case. The regulator recommended the settlement of instant proceedings upon payment of Rs 16.57 lakh.
After this, the company remitted the amount and settled the case with the capital markets watchdog.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 17:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU