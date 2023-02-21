JUST IN
Rishabh Instruments gets Sebi's nod for IPO, to be listed both on NSE, BSE
India's TWS shipments register 85% growth in 2022, boAt leads: Report
SpiceJet board to consider fundraising to cover outstanding liabilities
Nation needs to embrace compassionate capitalism: Narayana Murthy
RCap Resolution: NCLAT concludes hearing, reserves order on lenders' plea
Lupin Pharma launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US
MakeMyTrip experimenting with ChatGPT to boost customer experience
Spicejet to consider capital raise amid losses, market share battle
Intangles raises $10 mn in series A funding from Baring PE Partners
EV charging revenue likely to exceed $300 bn globally by 2027
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Rishabh Instruments gets Sebi's nod for IPO, to be listed both on NSE, BSE
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Baring Private Equity India pays Rs 16.57 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Baring Private Equity India Investment Manager LLP has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged flouting of AIF rules.

Topics
SEBI | Securities and Exchange Board of India | Indian stock exchanges

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sebi

Baring Private Equity India Investment Manager LLP has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged flouting of AIF rules.

This came after Baring Private Equity (noticee) proposed to settle the proceedings through a settlement order "without admitting or denying the findings".

In the settlement order passed on Monday, Sebi said, "The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against Baring Private Equity India Investment Manager LLP vide SCN dated on May 12, 2022 is disposed of".

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had initiated the adjudication proceedings for the alleged violation of AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) norms.

Thereafter, the regulator issued a show cause notice (SCN) to the noticee on May 12, 2022, for violating AIF rules.

Pending adjudication proceedings, the noticee filed a settlement application with Sebi to settle the case. The regulator recommended the settlement of instant proceedings upon payment of Rs 16.57 lakh.

After this, the company remitted the amount and settled the case with the capital markets watchdog.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 17:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.