Bata India: Investor confidence rises after better-than-expected Q3 numbers

The stock of footwear major Bata India surged about 27 per cent in the past three months and hit its 52-week high on Wednesday, before closing at Rs 1,271.4 apiece, up 6.9 per cent. The stock also outperformed the BSE FMCG index that has risen a meagre 0.9 per cent in the past three months.

Factors such as improving earnings visibility have turned investors bullish. Better-than-expected December quarter (Q3) numbers, announced on Tuesday, reinforced investor confidence about the company’s prospects. Thus, the stock — trading at 47 times its FY20 estimated ...