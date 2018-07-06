Bath & Body Works on way to securing a place in luxury wellness universe

There’s a reason imports from the West do so well in India. Thanks to the high import duties, it is likely that a drugstore beauty brand from the US may well be granted the luxury tag in India. It happened when Sephora brought Nyx, a cosmetic brand that would best be described as the Lakmé of the US, to India.

On May 29, when Major Brands launched the first Bath & Body Works store in New Delhi, it happened again. That it is located inside the plush Select Citywalk in Saket is, of course, another boost to its status. Bath & Body Works is a popular American brand for bath ...