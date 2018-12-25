By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Twitter should learn from 'Jack Dorsey controversy', become caste-sensitive
- Housing sales rise 50% in 2018, but liquidity crunch limits recovery
- Apple provided customer's data on Indian govt requests between Jan-Jun 2018
- LIC top leadership likely to see a complete reshuffle next year
- Flipkart, Amazon try to pacify independent vendors irked by private labels
- Max India to sell hospital assets to KKR-backed Radiant Life Care
- NAA slaps Rs 3.83-bn penalty on HUL for not reducing MRPs of products
- Shriram Properties files IPO papers with Sebi; plans to raise Rs 2.5 bn
- If Patanjali re-evaluates bid, will consider: Ruchi Soya creditors
- GoAir boosts service to Phuket, starts daily flights from 3 Indian cities
Bath & Body Works to expand footprint in India to 19 stores in 2019
The American personal care brand opened its first store in Mumbai on December 21, and plans to enter tier 2 cities and mini-metros going forward
Urvi Malvania |
https://mybs.in/2VsNPbN
Major Brands, the official licensee of American retailer Bath & Body Works in India plans to have 19 stores of the personal care brand in India by December 2019. Major Brands brought Bath & Body Works to India in June 2018 and has since then opened three stores in the Delhi-NCR region. It opened its first store at Palladium in Mumbai on December 21 as part of its expansion efforts.
“Our research has shown that consumers in the non-metro towns and cities also have an appetite for products that the brand has to offer,” says Tushar Ved, president, Major Brands.
First Published: Tue, December 25 2018. 13:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU