Bath & Body Works to expand footprint in India to 19 stores in 2019

The American personal care brand opened its first store in Mumbai on December 21, and plans to enter tier 2 cities and mini-metros going forward

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

Major Brands, the official licensee of American retailer Bath & Body Works in India plans to have 19 stores of the personal care brand in India by December 2019. Major Brands brought Bath & Body Works to India in June 2018 and has since then opened three stores in the Delhi-NCR region. It opened its first store at Palladium in Mumbai on December 21 as part of its expansion efforts.

“Our research has shown that consumers in the non-metro towns and cities also have an appetite for products that the brand has to offer,” says Tushar Ved, president, Major Brands.
First Published: Tue, December 25 2018. 13:51 IST

